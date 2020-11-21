U.S. Border Patrol agents in Rangeley arrested a man wanted on felony charges and returned a woman reported missing to her family, the federal agency reported on Friday.

Border Patrol agents got a tip from an off-duty warden with the Maine Warden Service in Rangeley on Nov. 19 about two suspicious people in a remote area in northwestern Maine.

After locating those who fit the description, Border Patrol agents identified a 21-year-old man as a violent fugitive from Virginia with an extraditable warrant for failing to register as a sex offender. The woman was the subject of an active alert from Virginia as a missing and endangered person.





Border Patrol agents arrested the man and brought the woman into custody before transporting them both to the Rangeley Border Patrol Station.

The man was taken to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for extradition to Virginia. Officers from the Maine Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner Program interviewed the woman before she was taken to her family, according to Border Patrol. Both are U.S. citizens.

“Significant arrests of violent criminals like this are great examples of how our partnerships with local and state agencies are imperative to the safety and security of our communities and our nation,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jason Schneider. “We hope we have provided relief and comfort to the victim and her family with her safe return home.”