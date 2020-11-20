Loryn Porter made 34 saves on Friday evening, helping the University of Maine women preserve a season-opening 2-1 Hockey East victory over Holy Cross at Worcester, Massachusetts.

Ida Kuoppala and Morgan Sadler scored first-period goals for the Black Bears, who blocked 14 shots.

Bryn Saarela scored the goal for Holy Cross to support Jada Brenen, who made 33 stops.





Kuoppala scored the game’s first goal when she tipped in an Ella MacLean shot. Ally Johnson added an assist. UMaine made it 2-0 when Morgan Sadler tallied a power-play goal with assists from Liga Miljone and Elise Morphy.

The Crusaders equalized early in the third period when Sarela picked up a loose puck in the left faceoff circle and fired a shot off Porter’s glove and into the net.

The teams play again at 1 p.m. Saturday.