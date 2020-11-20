Gov. Janet Mills said Friday that she plans to create the country’s first floating offshore wind research array in the Gulf of Maine.

The research array is part of an ongoing offshore wind initiative announced by Mills in 2019. In October, the state received a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Agency for the initiative to support long-term planning for offshore wind with fishery, business, environmental and science representatives. The project also will assess port and infrastructure needs and evaluate the supply chain, manufacturing and workforce opportunities.

The state intends to file an application for the research array with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which oversees renewable energy development in federal waters, which begin more than three miles off the coast. It will collaborate with Maine’s fishing experts to minimize any harm from putting the array at sea.





The Gulf of Maine has some of the highest sustained wind speeds in the world, which gives it great potential for generating clean energy and economic opportunity for Maine. Mills said offshore wind investment in the U.S. is estimated to top $70 billion through 2030.