The pandemic has produced numerous HR challenges for employers this year.

On December 3 at 8 a.m., Brann & Isaacson attorney Peter Lowe and Career Management Associates president David Ciullo will continue their series of webinars with a look ahead at what might be key HR law issues in 2021.

Topics will include the very latest on Maine’s EPL law, compliance with new minimum wage requirements in the new year, any extension of the FFCRA, possible federal changes with a new administration and the latest in COVID compliance and guidance.