BANGOR — As COVID-19 cases increase in our community, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center looks to keep our patients, staff and community safe by further limiting the number of visitors and adjusting masking requirements.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, visiting hours will be reduced to 12 to 6 p.m. daily. The majority of patients will be permitted one visitor per patient per day; that visitor must be 18 years or older, remain with the patient for the duration of their visit and will be asked to keep their mask on at all times, which means no eating or drinking while on campus.

There are unique circumstances when it is important for loved ones to visit patients and those exceptions will be reviewed by nursing leaders. These conditions include:





End of life – two visitors at the bedside, up to four visitors daily.

Patients who lack capacity or are intubated – one visitor at the bedside, up to two visitors for the duration of the patient’s stay.

Pediatric/NICU/PICU patients – up to two parents/guardians/primary caregivers at the bedside for the duration of the patient’s stay.

Labor and Delivery patients – one support person at the bedside for the duration of the patient’s stay.





Adult patients coming to the Medical Center campus or one of our outpatient practices for an appointment are encouraged to come alone unless it is necessary for a support person to assist with communication, disruptive behavior, or mobility needs. Outpatient appointments for pediatric patients may have one support person accompany the patient.

Also, patients and visitors are now required to wear a face mask supplied by Northern Light Health while on facility property. Personal face masks will not be permitted.

Patients who think they may have symptoms of COVID-19 and are scheduled for a medical appointment, should call their office first. This is important to prevent the potential spread of the virus to patients and the care teams that are working hard to keep everyone healthy.

