Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger has launched a new fundraising initiative. The Campaign is working to raise critical funds to provide up to 75,000 meals between now and Dec. 31 in communities across the state.

“Over the past eight months, Mainers have faced incredible hardships,” said Todd Mason, president/CEO of the Maine Credit Union League. “As the holiday season approaches, purse strings will be pulled tighter, making it harder for many individuals and families to put meals on the table. We recognize that we can’t eliminate hunger in Maine in the next few weeks, but we can come together to help feed our neighbors.”

As part of the holiday initiative, the Campaign is encouraging people to make a financial donation online. Many credit unions are organizing unique efforts in their communities to raise funds as well.





“We hope the spirit of the holiday season will inspire people to open their hearts and wallets in support of the Campaign,” said Mason. “Feeding those in need in our communities is certainly a gift worth pursuing.”



Visit https://campaignforendinghunger.org/ to make a donation. All donations to the Campaign for Ending Hunger are tax deductible. You do not need to be a member of a credit union to support the Campaign.