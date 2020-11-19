Deer hunters often talk about trying to figure out where a deer’s bedding area is, hoping that setting up on a route to or from that spot will help them find a buck during hunting season.

From time to time, I’ve bumped a buck from his bed, seeing nothing more than a big white tail and a flash of brown as the deer bolts away from me. But never have I seen a buck actually select that bedding area and lie down for a rest. Until today.

Bangor Daily News reader David I. passed along these great videos of a buck bedding down, and the animal’s grace is impressive as it simply folds itself into a sleeping position and relaxes.





“I had a smaller buck bed down a few years ago [captured on] still images, but was pleasantly surprised to see these videos from Lincoln recently,” David said.

David has contributed plenty of trail cam photos and videos that you’ll be seeing in the future, and was also responsible for one of our most popular trail cam videos, which features a ruffed grouse drumming.

While he has proven exceptional at getting great photos and videos of deer, David is still waiting to fill his tag this season, he said.

“On another note, I’m still in mourning here,” he said. “Missed a smasher Saturday morning. Hoping for another chance!”

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.