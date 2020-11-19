The University of Maine System will pause its switch to a new retiree health care plan after the system came under fire from retirees and current employees for unveiling drastic changes to the health benefit without informing retirees ahead of time and without negotiating the change through collective bargaining.

The system said Thursday afternoon that it will work with retiree representatives and union leaders to look for alternatives and assess what health care coverage to offer former employees starting next year.

The announcement came hours after 11 University of Maine System retirees filed a lawsuit against the public university system over its switch to the new retiree health plan that the retirees say violated their contractual rights and will result in higher health care costs for many.





The change rolled out in August, first reported by the Bangor Daily News, would have switched university system retirees from a defined benefit to a defined contribution plan for the health benefits they receive. A defined contribution plan provides retirees a certain amount of money to access undefined health benefits. A defined benefit plan entitles retirees to benefits outlined ahead of time, irrespective of cost.

The switch was expected to save the public university system $2.5 million annually on its retiree health insurance benefit, which fills Medicare coverage gaps for eligible retirees. But retirees have raised concerns that the switch will increase their health care costs in the middle of a pandemic.

“We remain committed to our retirees and providing them affordable, quality health care and will conduct our review quickly to resolve the concerns that have been raised to ensure that retirees have a clear decision in time for January 1, 2021 coverage,” Chancellor Dannel Malloy said.