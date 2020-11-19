Rudy Giuliani is having a meltdown.

The bumbling ex-mayor sweated so much during a press conference Thursday that he had to keep dabbing his face with a napkin, making for a bizarre appearance as he continued to amplify President Trump’s baseless claim that the 2020 election was rigged.

Giuliani, who’s spearheading the Trump campaign’s desperate attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s election, even had what appeared to be hair dye running down both sides of his face because of his profuse sweating.





It’s unclear why Giuliani was so clammy. Four other Trump campaign attorneys present for the unruly press conference in Washington, D.C., did not appear sweaty.

Perspiration aside, Giuliani spent the press conference pushing the completely unfounded claim that Democratic officials engaged in a nationwide “conspiracy” to steal the election from Trump.

“This is real! It is not made up!” Giuliani, who served as a federal prosecutor in New York in the 1980s, shouted at reporters in the room. “There is nobody here that engages in fantasy. I have tried a hundred cases. I prosecuted some of the most dangerous criminals in the world. I know crimes. I can smell them.”

Despite Giuliani’s outrageous claims, there is no evidence that Biden’s decisive election victory was facilitated by any type of widespread foul play.

Election officials from both parties in all 50 states have asserted that the Nov. 3 contest was remarkably secure, and international observers have confirmed no widespread irregularities or fraud occurred.

But that hasn’t stopped Trump’s team of lawyers from filing a flurry of long-shot lawsuits alleging that an insidious voter fraud plot brought Biden to victory and that millions of ballots should be thrown out as a result.

Giuliani brought the matter to a new low Thursday as he accused Biden himself of crimes.

“He doesn’t get asked questions about all the evidence of the crimes that he committed,” Giuliani said without explaining what crimes Biden supposedly committed.

“What’s going on in this country is horrible,” he added.

Most of the Trump campaign’s lawsuits have been thrown out by judges who note that the wild assertions of voter fraud aren’t backed up by any evidence.

Still, Giuliani vowed to keep filing more lawsuits.

“We’re about to file a major lawsuit in Georgia. That will be filed probably tomorrow,” he said.

Sidney Powell, another member of Trump’s legal team, piled on by falsely claiming the president won the election.

“We are going to clean this mess up now. President Trump won by a landslide,” she said. “We are going to prove it and we are going to reclaim the United States of America.”

Trump, who has barely been seen in public since losing the election, cheered on his lawyers from the White House.

“Lawyers now on,” he tweeted. “An open and shut case of voter fraud. Massive numbers!”

As it has been forced to do dozens of times in recent weeks, Twitter quickly labeled the Trump tweet as “disputed.”

Trump’s refusal to concede the election is beginning to have dire consequences.

Biden said this week that he’s concerned his administration will be behind the ball on shipping doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine because Trump has blocked the incoming president’s transition team from accessing federal distribution plans.

Trump is also blocking Biden from receiving the top-secret intelligence briefings that presidents-elect are supposed to receive in order to be up to speed on threats facing the nation before taking office.

Story by Chris Sommerfeldt, New York Daily News