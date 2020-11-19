BELFAST — For the past two years, students at Waldo County Technical Center (WCTC)have left for their holiday vacation armed with warm clothes and a little extra food, thanks to the Tech Center’s annual ‘Tis the Season celebration. The third annual celebration will be held the week of Dec. 14.

This event is organized by WCTC’s Food 4 Friends and It’s Cool 2 Be Warm committee, which is dedicated to ensuring that all students who attend the Tech Center have their basic needs met so they can focus on learning. Unfortunately, for many students, holiday break means a break from reliable meals, warm rooms and caring adults. This event helps every teen bring some the warmth of WCTC home with them.

WCTC anticipates that students’ needs this year will be greater than usual because of the pandemic. It is even more important that students get the food and clothing they need during this time of uncertainty and financial hardship.





The Tech Center relies heavily on the extraordinary generosity from community members of Waldo County to make events like this possible. WCTC is asking that anyone interested in giving to this cause to consider donations of money or gift cards to local stores such as Hannaford and Renys. If people have donations of non-perishable food, toiletries or teen friendly clothing, the school is asking that they be dropped off a week in advance of the event so that proper COVID-19 safety guidelines can be met. Anyone interested in donating to this cause should contact Rachel Littlefield at 207-342-5231 ext. 119 or via email at rlittlefield@waldotech.org.