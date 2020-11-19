ORONO — The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk about how nanotechnology can contribute to sustainable water treatment 3–4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.

Safe drinking water is essential for life on earth, yet billions of people around the world lack access to it. Many of the most common water treatment systems still rely on technologies from the Victorian era and were not designed for modern water safety challenges. Crises such as lead in drinking water in Flint, Michigan and microplastics and PFAS around the globe underline the vulnerability of current water systems. In this talk, “Sustainable Water Treatment – Moving from Victorian Era Technology to Nanotechnology,” the final in the Mitchell Center’s series of sustainability talks for fall 2020, Onur Apul will discuss solutions that nanotechnology can offer for sustainable water treatment in today’s world.

Apul is assistant professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at UMaine. Hehas published more than 40 peer-reviewed journal articles, submitted five patent applications, and has given 50 presentations including invited keynote lectures and talks at national and international meetings.





The talk is free and available via Zoom; registration is required. To register and receive connection information, please see the event webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Ruth Hallsworth at 207-581-3196 or hallsworth@maine.edu.