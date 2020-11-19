HOULTON — Katahdin Trust, a community bank serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, held a virtual company-wide employee appreciation event to honor employees for their years of service and contributions to the community. The Bank recognized employees with milestone years of service and awarded its Top of the Mountain Commitment to Community Award.

“Each year, we bring all of our employees together to thank them for their hard work and acknowledge their dedication to the Bank,” shared Jon Prescott, Katahdin Trust president & CEO. “Though we were not able to hold an in-person event this year, we held a virtual celebration with personalized video messages from leadership to recognize individuals. Our greatest asset truly is our people and I couldn’t be prouder to recognize a team that is committed to exceeding customer expectations every day.”

With Katahdin Trust’s sincere appreciation for their dedication, employees who reached a milestone anniversary were recognized for their achievements ranging from five to 30 years of service. Employees receiving an award were able to choose extra days off or a monetary gift based on their years of service.





Celebrating 30 years of service: Susan White, Houlton.

25 years of service: Janet Saucier, Fort Kent and Kevin Plourde, Presque Isle.

20 years of service: Peggy Smith, Caribou; Bonnie Foster, Houlton and Lorraine Guiggey, Patten.

15 years of service: Joseph Porter, Houlton; Tannis Lundin, Houlton; Lindsay Corey, Houlton; Janet Doak, Presque Isle and Craig Staples, Presque Isle.

10 years of service: Danelle Weston, Hampden; Emily Bulley, Houlton; Samuel Clockedile, Houlton; Jeremy MacArthur, Houlton; Julie Kaelin, Patten; Wendy Clark, Presque Isle and Lesia Grooms, Presque Isle.

Five years of service: Kati Deane-Grant, Broadway Bangor; Clarissa Crandall, Springer Drive Bangor; Monica Campbell, Hampden; Diane Hewett, Hampden; Kelly Emery, Houlton; Jasmine Rockwell, Houlton; Kelsey Charette, Presque Isle and Tabitha Corey, Presque Isle.

“An important piece of our Bank’s mission says that we will add to the quality of life of the communities we serve,” shared Jon Prescott. “As a team in 2019, we dedicated more than 7,500 hours to volunteering for various organizations. Our employees embody the spirit of community involvement, using their time and their talents to enrich more than 400 organizations in our communities.”

Each year, one Katahdin Trust employee is selected to receive the Top of the Mountain Commitment to Community Award as recognition for raising the bar on the Bank’s standard of being committed to the communities it serves. This year’s award recipient is Craig Staples, vice president commercial services officer in Presque Isle.

“Craig has gone above and beyond in contributing his time and efforts to a variety of organizations throughout the community,” said Prescott. “He is most deserving of this award and it is an honor to recognize him.”

Staples joined Katahdin Trust in 2005 as assistant vice president, commercial services officer II at Katahdin Trust’s Presque Isle branch. In 2008, he was promoted to vice president, commercial services officer II, and still holds this role today.

Throughout his time at the Bank, Staples has contributed to organizations such as the Center for Advancement of Rural Living, Kiwanis, Caribou Economic Growth Council and the Jefferson Cary Foundation.

Katahdin Trust is grateful for these employees and their impressive dedication to the company’s mission, their community members and the growth of their local communities.

