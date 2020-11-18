This story will be updated.

The University of Maine men’s hockey team’s season opening Hockey East series against the University of Massachusetts at Alfond Arena in Orono has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.



The games had been scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights.

UMaine will instead open its season Nov. 26-27 at the University of Connecticut.





The two teams are scheduled to play two non-conference games Feb. 26-27, 2021, in Amherst, Massachusetts. Those will now be conference games.

The UMaine women’s hockey team will visit Worcester, Massachusetts on Friday and Saturday to play its season opening series at Holy Cross.

“We are incredibly proud of our student athletes and very much want to see our Maine Black Bears begin their winter seasons. We are assessing each opportunity for our teams to compete within the context of rising COVID case counts and the threat of community transmission,” UMaine President Joann Ferrini-Mundy said.

“We are working with our athletic conferences, UMaine Athletics, our safety professionals and stakeholders to determine next steps for our teams.”