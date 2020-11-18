As deer season progresses, I’ve found that one of the most enjoyable parts of my semi-frequent hunts takes place when I get back home and fire up my computer and check the memory card I’ve swapped out of my trail camera, which is located near my blind. Then I get to see if anything visited when I wasn’t in the woods.

That, you might guess, means that I’m not seeing much of anything during those times I’m actually in my stand.

Except for one lone mole, that is. And a red squirrel or two.





And luckily for me, I’ve also got regular trail cam updates from BDN readers to tend to, and those brighten my day, too. (See? I’m easy to please.)

Two deer walk down a trail in this trail camera image. Credit: Courtesy of Wendy from Penobscot County

Today’s submitted photos come from Wendy in Penobscot County. Wendy sent in three images you see here. Though the nighttime images many of us get on our cameras are fun to look at, photos that were captured in daylight are typically much clearer, as you’ll see here. I especially like the furtive fox, slinking down the trail, though the two deer walking in single file is also a great shot.

Keep ’em coming, and keep commenting. Hopefully I’ll have a suitably cool trail cam photo of my own to share soon. Some good news that I can share: I’ve got photo evidence that a six-point buck has visited my ground blind.

A deer pauses and looks over its shoulder in this trail camera image. Credit: Courtesy of Wendy from Penobscot County

That kind of trail cam photo is a sure way to get a hunter out the door and into the woods. Hmm. That sounds like a good idea. Maybe I ought to go out and swap out memory cards in my camera again. Rifle in hand, of course. Just in case.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.