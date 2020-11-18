On the third Thursday of November every year, the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) leads National Rural Health Day, an annual day of celebration that shines a light on those serving the vital health needs of an estimated 57 million people living in rural America. NOSORH is the member association serving all 50 State Offices of Rural Health (SORH).

SORHs provide support to rural hospitals, clinics and other rural stakeholders in several ways, including technical assistance, funding that supports workforce development, population health management, quality improvement initiatives and more.

In 2015, NOSORH put out a nationwide call to nominate individuals, organizations and coalitions making a positive impact in rural communities. Soon after the stories started coming, the book of National Rural Health Day Community Stars was created. This year, nominations came in from 48 states, a record for this annual inspiring recognition program.





Hometown Health Center CEO Robin Winslow appeared in the 2020 edition of the book of Community Stars, published on the official NHRD website, powerofrural.org, the morning of Thursday, Nov. 19.

Hometown Health Center is extremely proud of its CEO for being named a Community Star. The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health has highlighted the dedication and tremendous caring that Winslow has for HHC and her community. The staff and board of directors are overjoyed that she is being recognized.

“This is an honor that I will cherish,” said Winslow. “This year has been a tough one, but we came through because of the devotedness of HHC staff. They inspire me every day. This distinction really belongs to them as well.”

Josh Snowman, CFO, has worked with Winslow for more than a decade, and is her nominator. “There is just no one I have ever worked with who has a deeper level of caring and connection to an organization,” he said. “Everything she does is for the betterment of the patients and community. She does make rural health better and is the epitome of this award. I couldn’t be happier.”

For more information about Hometown Health Center, visit hometownhealthcenter.org

The National Organization of State Office of Rural Health is the membership association of the nation’s 50 State Offices of Rural Health. State Offices of Rural Health are anchors of information and support for rural communities, health professionals, hospitals and clinics across the nation. They are dedicated to collaboration, education, communication and innovation to improve health in small towns around the country.

Hometown Health Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center that offers medical, dental, and behavioral health services to all patients, regardless of their economic status.