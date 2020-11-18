CAMDEN — The Camden Opera House is launching a series of short videos that focus on how local performers and other artists have been navigating these uniquely challenging times. The “Conversations in a Pandemic” series will debut Monday, Nov. 23, on the opera house’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The videos combine audio interviews with visual elements including still photographs, graphics and film clips. The videos are produced by COH Technical Director Juniper Purinton, with interviews conducted and edited by COH Box Office Manager/Promo Assistant Dagney Ernest. The series opens with a video check-in with composer, arranger and musical director Aaron Robinson, whose second annual Glenn Jenks Ragtime Revue was postponed to October 2021.

“Conversations” videos will be posted periodically and, once online, will be available to enjoy any time, along with a collection of recordings of summer and fall performances.





Camden Opera House is currently offering audience-free and free livestream-only performances; the final show of 2020 will be Castlebay’s “’Tis Winter Now: Christmas in New England” Friday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m.