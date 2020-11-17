Casey White of Shirley, Massachusetts, edged Matthew Enman of Orrington in a sudden death playoff to win the Open Division of the Devils Gore Season Ender disc golf tournament in Lewiston.

White emerged as the champion after the duo finished tied with a two-round total of 91 in the 49-player field. Enman forced extra holes with a birdie on the 18th that left both players 22 under par.



John DiBattista of Topsham claimed third place at 93 followed by Kieran Nichols of Casco (95). Mark Chapalonis of Athol, Massachusetts, William Schreiber of Rochester, New Hampshire, and Shane Wyatt of Newton Center, Massachusetts, tied for fifth with a score of 98.

Other Season Ender Results

Open Women: Nicole Russell 113, Jessica Beckett 114, Allison Haggett 118, Ashley Severy 120, Fallon Enman 140





Pro Masters 40+: Andrew Jones 95, Scott Walsh 101, Jesse Richardson 103, Blaine Faulkner 104, Bob Kulchuk 106

Advanced: Henry Babcock 91, Brian Schweinhart 100, Silas Lunetta 101, (tie) Chase Short 102, Brian Boynton 102

Advanced Women: Valerie Lucas 113, Jenna Gosselin 119, Jessi Brooks 121, Tracy Knippel 127, Victoria Currier 128

Amateur Masters 40+: Christian Talbot 103, Shane Swinburne 105, Mark Sayer 111, (tie) Steven Ewing 115, Paul DeCesere 115

Amateur Masters 50+: Eric Jenkins 110, Bob Kilmer 121, Steve Kornmuller 131

Amateur Masters Women 50+: Ellen Jones 135, Catherine McDevitt 136

Intermediate: Dorian Robinson 104, Miles Sayer 105, Griffin Swinburne 106, Peter Strand 107, William Currier 108

Intermediate Women: Toni Marston 127, Michelle Bourgoin 133, Catherin Hodge 139, Liliana Meehan 163