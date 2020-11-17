BANGOR — The Anah Shriners will be offering a Drive-Thru Wreath Sale to benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Boston and Springfield this Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shrine Center, 1404 Broadway. The wreaths will be $25 each and the proceeds from this event will be split between the SHC in Boston and Springfield.

With COVID-19 plaguing many physically and even more emotionally, why not start the joy of your Christmas season early with a wreath? The mission of Shriners Hospitals for Children is to help kids when they need it most. Our mission as Shriners is to support that work so that the world class healthcare that is provided can be done with no concern as to the family’s ability to pay.

Every precaution will be taken to limit contact during this event. Any unsold wreaths will be available the following Saturday, Nov. 28 beginning at 10 a.m.