To continue to meet the needs of adults facing cancer in our region, Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer welcomes four new oncologists/hematologists who will diagnose and treat cancer and blood disorders.

Shruti Bhandari, MD has a clinical interest in solid tumors with a focus on gastroenterological cancer, melanoma, and neuro-oncology. She earned her medical degree from Davao Medical School Foundation in the Philippines. She completed an Internal Medicine Residency at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and a Hematology/Medical Oncology Fellowship at University of Louisville. Dr. Bhandari is board certified in Internal Medicine and eligible for board certification in Medical Oncology and Hematology.

Hilal Hachem, MD has a special interest in breast and gynecologic cancers, solid cancers, as well as both malignant and benign hematologic disorders. Dr. Hachem is excited about bringing leading edge treatments to Northern Light Health patients, such as immunotherapy and other targeted therapies including checkpoint inhibitors for a subset of breast cancer patients, and new clinical trials. He earned his medical degree from The University of Balamand in Beirut, Lebanon. He earned an internship in Internal Medicine from Saint George Hospital University Medical Center in Beirut and completed a residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship in Hematology and Medical Oncology, both at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. Dr. Hachem is board certified in Internal Medicine and eligible for board certification in Medical Oncology and Hematology.





Yelena Patsiornik, MD brings a special interest in breast and thoracic oncology to Northern Light Cancer Care. Dr. Patsiornik earned her medical degree from Odessa National Medical University in Ukraine. She completed a residency in internal medicine at Coney Island Hospital and a hematology/medical oncology fellowship at Maimonides Medical Center, both in Brooklyn. Dr. Patsiornik is board certified in internal, medical oncology, and hematology, and a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and American Society of Hematology.

Sriman Swarup, MD has a special interest in thoracic oncology, benign hematology, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes, and myeloproliferative neoplasms. He earned his medical degree from Grant Medical College in Mumbai. He completed a residency and internship in internal medicine at John H. Stroger Hospital in Chicago and a fellowship at Texas Tech University in Lubbock. Dr. Swarup also earned a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare at Texas A&M. Dr. Swarup is also in the process of obtaining a Master’s in Public Health from Harvard University. He is board certified in Internal Medicine and eligible for board certification in Medical Oncology and Hematology.

Learn more by visiting northernlighthealth.org/cancer or call 207-973-7478.