BRUNSWICK — Bowdoin College held its annual Sarah and James Bowdoin Day ceremony virtually Friday, Oct. 23 to honor those undergraduates who distinguish themselves with excellence in scholarship.

Those students who are designated Sarah and James Bowdoin Scholars are in the top (highest GPA) 20 percent of each class for the previous academic year. In addition, those scholars who earned a GPA of 4.0 are designated Sarah and James Bowdoin Book Award winners.

The following Sarah and James Bowdoin Scholars from the area are:





* Grace Kirkpatrick, of Bangor, is a member of the Bowdoin College Class of 2023. Kirkpatrick is undeclared.

* Eliot Small, of Hampden, is a member of the Bowdoin College Class of 2023. Small is undeclared.

* Mark Lucy, of Orono, a Book Award winner, is a member of the Bowdoin College Class of 2021. Lucy is earning a major in government and legal studies and economics and a minor in archaeology.