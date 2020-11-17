Hospice of Southern Maine has raised $112,765 during its inaugural Hike for Hospice event, one of the organization’s most successful fundraising events to date. The virtual event, held during the month of October, was open to anyone in the community, encouraging participants to run, walk, or hike as a positive and healthy activity to reaffirm life, remember loved ones who have been touched by hospice, and raise awareness for this high-quality end-of-life care.

Inspired by other Hike for Hospice walks around the world, Hospice of Southern Maine introduced the event in 2020 as a way for community members to come together, even virtually, during a year in which events have been particularly challenging to hold. The successful event resulted in fundraising on the level of other Hike for Hospice events that have taken place for more than a decade.

“We were thrilled to have such a wonderful turnout for this event, even if we couldn’t participate in person together,” noted Daryl Cady, CEO of Hospice of Southern Maine. “It’s been a very challenging year for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one, and it became clear early on that this event offered a critical opportunity for our community to come together during this time. We are beyond grateful to those who participated and fundraised on behalf of Hospice of Southern Maine.”





Next year’s event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. “We hope to have an in-person event next year, but even so, there will definitely be a virtual option offered as well. The virtual option is a very powerful way to include everyone who wants to participate, even if they live halfway across the country or world,” says Cady.

An additional $12,283 was raised in in-kind donations. Proceeds raised from the event will support Hospice of Southern Maine’s Gosnell Memorial Hospice House and Home Hospice Program, as well as the nonprofit’s overall mission to provide compassion, care and comfort through end of life.