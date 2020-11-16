More than 20,000 homes and businesses were in the dark Monday morning following a wind storm packing gusts that topped 60 mph in Maine.

Gusts whipped to 61 mph in Eastport in Down East Maine, 57 mph in York on the southern coast and 56 mph in Augusta Sunday night and early Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Central Maine Power reported about 20,000 power outages and Versant power reported about 2,000 Monday morning.





Most of the power outages were in hard-hit coastal counties, but there was wind damage across the state.