A Down East bus line is extending its service suspension until Nov. 23 after more people connected to it tested positive for COVID-19.

Downeast Transportation, which operates several bus routes primarily across Maine’s eastern coast, had suspended services on Nov. 6 after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

It was set to resume operations Monday, but moved up the start date because of another three cases among employees and others connected to the service, executive director Paul Murphy said Monday. Those numbers could rise as Downeast awaits more test results.





The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting contact tracing related to those positive cases, Murphy said.