After a Downeast Transportation Inc. employee tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced it would pause all operations through Nov. 15, resuming service on Nov. 16.

“Although not required to by the Maine CDC, we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution,” Paul Murphy, the executive director of Downeast, said in a press release.

Murphy also said that the company is working with the CDC on contact tracing and will sanitize all buses during the shutdown.





Downeast Transportation offers commuter and scheduled bus service between and within communities throughout Down East Maine.