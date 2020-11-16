A Bangor woman was arrested Monday and charged with threatening to kill and decapitate U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in voicemails left in the days following this month’s election.

Katrina F. Preble, 56, allegedly left a series of voicemails on the senator’s office phones in Bangor and Washington, D.C., on Nov. 6 and 11.

Preble has been charged with two counts of making interstate threats because the server that stores the voicemails is not located in Maine, according to the affidavit.





Collins, a Republican, was elected to her fifth term on Nov. 3.

On Nov. 6, Preble allegedly left two messages at Collins’ Bangor office, located in the Margaret Chase Smith Federal Building on Harlow Street. Preble’s statements were described as “rambling and insulting” in the affidavit.

Preble threatened to kill the senator at least three times in those messages, according to the affidavit. She also allegedly said, “I’m going to shoot you in the [expletive] face.”

FBI agents interviewed Preble the afternoon of Nov. 6. She is described in the affidavit as “hostile and generally uncooperative” during the interview but denied she was a threat to Collins.

“Ms. Preble stated that Sen. Collins had threatened her life,” the affidavit, signed by Special Agent Michael Verhar, said. “Ms. Preble said she was not a threat to Sen. Collins but she had the right to tell Sen. Collins that she would defend herself with deadly force.”

Preble was not arrested on Nov. 6.

On Nov. 11, Preble allegedly left six similar voicemails at the senator’s Washington, D.C., office. In one, Preble stated: “We the people are going to put you in front of firing squads,” the affidavit said. “Stretch you by the neck. Decapitate you.”

Preble was expected to make her first court appearance remotely late Monday afternoon in the same building where Collins’ Bangor office is located.

Collins’ spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If convicted, Preble faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.