A Penobscot County woman will serve 30 months for threatening U.S. Sen. Susan Collins over her vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Suzanne Muscara, 38, of Burlington, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Thursday for mailing a threatening letter to Collins in October 2018. The envelope contained a white powder, and an accompanying note was a flyer with “AnthRAX!!! HA HA HA!!!” written on one side.





The U.S. Postal Inspection Service intercepted the letter at the mail sorting facility in Hampden, and FBI tests showed that the white powder within the envelope was harmless. The FBI matched a fingerprint on the note to Muscara, U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank said.

Muscara told investigators that she sent the note because she was upset with Collins’ vote to confirm the Supreme Court justice. A jury convicted her on Nov. 4, 2019. Muscara admitted to sending the letter in an interview with the FBI, but said she intended it as a joke.

“There is nothing funny about it, and the jury in this case rejected the defendant’s claim that her letter was intended as a joke,” Frank said.

Muscara will serve three years of supervised release when she gets out of prison.