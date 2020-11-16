PRESQUE ISLE — Northern Light AR Gould Hospital will offer its next Walk with a Doc session on Friday, Nov. 20, from 12-1 p.m. at the Aroostook Center Mall. This month’s featured guest will be Jennifer Smith, RN, the hospital’s diabetes educator.

“Diabetes and prediabetes are major health issues in Aroostook County and in Maine,” says Smith. “It is a major cause of many serious complications, such as heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney failure, and more. It is the seventh leading cause of death in Maine. But the good news is research has shown that even modest lifestyle changes can make a difference.”

Community members are invited to come hear more on this topic and take part in a brief walk with Smith during the noontime event. She will also be providing tips on how people with diabetes can stay on track during the upcoming holidays.





AR Gould Hospital began offering the national Walk with a Doc program locally in January, but the program was sidelined in March due to COVID-19 precautions. A couple of virtual video options were offered before getting back underway in July with an outside offering following CDC safety guidelines. Last month, the program transitioned to the Aroostook Center Mall to offer a warmer venue with space to keep participants physically distanced.

Walk with a Doc is free and open to the public. It is intended for people of all ages and physical abilities. Participants can walk at their own pace for whatever distance they choose. Masks are required, and one will be provided for anyone who arrives without one.