BANGOR — The City of Bangor’s Holiday Tree will be installed in West Market Square on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 8 a.m. The tree, which was harvested in Glenburn, is being donated by Dan Sprague. Bangor Public Works crews will set the 39 foot balsam fir in place and secure it with the assistance of Hartt’s Electric of Levant, who is volunteering their time and the use of a bucket truck for adding the lights to the tree.



“The Holiday Tree in downtown Bangor is an important tradition, which we are happy to keep alive even in these challenging times,” said Tanya Emery, director of community and economic development for the City of Bangor. “We look forward to seeing families come to see the lights downtown in a way that is safe and accessible. The City is grateful to Dan Sprague for the donation of the tree that will grace West Market Square during this holiday season.”



In past years a tree lighting ceremony has taken place at the conclusion of the Festival of Lights Parade, but due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade will not take place. The host of that annual event, Rotary Club of Bangor, has taken spreading cheer to a new level this season by organizing a “2020 Festival of Lights Community Competition.”



To ensure social distancing, Rotary Club of Bangor in partnership with the Greater Bangor CVB, Downtown Bangor Partnership, and Links Web Design invites businesses, non-profits, private homeowners, and municipal organizations to create amazing light displays at their own locations. The public is encouraged to view those from the comfort and safe distance of their personal vehicles. This unique approach to the traditional Festival of Lights will begin on Dec. 5 and continue through Jan. 2. You can find details about the event at bangorrotary.org or visitbangormaine.com. Maps with directions to participating locations will be provided on those websites.





Rotarians will add decorations to the city’s Holiday Tree on Saturday, Dec. 5 in West Market Square as an official kickoff to the community-wide competition.