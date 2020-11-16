BREWER — Entries are sought for the annual Brewer Kiwanis Christmas/Decorating Contest, entrants must be located within 10 miles of the center of Brewer. Categories are whole house decorating, window display, door/entry display and inflatable display.

Funds from the $10 entry fee will benefit local charities. Entries — forms are available through the Brewer Kiwanis Facebook page — are due by Dec. 1. These can be mailed with payment to Brewer Kiwanis 47 Sylvan Drive Brewer Maine 04412 of through PayPal to brewerkiwanis@gmail.com.

Judging will be conducted Dec. 4-5. Winners will be announced on Dec. 6 and ribbons will be delivered to category winners Dec. 6-7.