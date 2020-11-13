Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

A reminder of Maine decency

I hope readers of the BDN caught Christy Lockhart’s letter to the editor published Nov. 2. Amid all the divisive, inflammatory, and derogatory comments that have pervaded the airways and the pages of this editorial page, it came as a welcome oasis of good will. If you didn’t catch it she recalled a terrifying incident when her car caught on fire on the highway. She had just closed up camp and was bringing home a car full and trailer of belongings.

Trooper Barry Meserve stopped to try to put out the car fire. If any readers have ever been involved in a car fire they know how scary this situation can be and how quickly it can get out of hand. The actions of the trooper are remarkable enough, but add to that was the writer’s experience that “out of nowhere six or seven gentleman came and started pulling all our stuff from the car.” Together they managed to detach the trailer that contained her belongings from the burning car.





The real news is that scenes like this get played out each and every day here in Maine. Neighbors just step up and help those in need. People may come here for the stunning beauty of the state, access to first-class fishing and outdoor recreational activities, people stay for what Christy Lockhart experienced on the side of the road. A state filled with incredibly decent, brave and selfless people. I thank Lockhart for reminding us of that fact.

Marianne Lynch

District attorney

Bangor

Check in on our students

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a typical school day looks much different than it did last year. Switching from going to school every day, to online learning is a struggle for students. This shift brings about many difficulties: from the struggle of technology to lack of motivation, the stress caused from this major change is taking a toll on the mental health of many students.

Learning the new technology and dealing with the problems computers introduce are two factors that bring stress to students. Not all students are the most tech-savvy, and figuring out how to do, keep track of and submit their assignments online can be a learning curve. Fear of getting a bad grade due to a complication with technology can give anxiety to many students, and worries like these are more abundant in a year dominated by online learning.

The stress students feel from online learning goes along with the growing lack of motivation for school they are having. In a year with little interaction with teachers and peers, and work being turned in online, it is easy to start slacking off. Students stop paying attention and turning in assignments and find their grades dropping. This decrease in grades, due to a situation they didn’t ask for, is also a large factor in the decline of mental health students have from school this year.

As a community, we need to make sure to check in on our students, this is a hard time for all.

Hannah Jones

Brewer

My experience with Medicare Advantage

In a recent letter to the editor, Sen. Geoff Gratwick said that health insurance advantage plans are not as stated. I had an advantage plan from Humana from the time I retired until they left the state. Several agents told me there were no more advantage plans. I foolishly listened — cost me about twice as much for less service.

After two years of that, I discovered Maine-based Martin’s Point, the only five-star one in Maine. I have had them for the past few years. In that time, I have had a triple bypass, hernia operation, cataracts removed, both shoulders replaced and minor ailments addressed. The copays are small if at all. The drug part is very reasonable, low copays and no disputes there either. We traveled to Europe several times and was told I would be covered there also. I never had to test that, but having dealt with them for years now I feel quite confident. I have never had a dispute, or refusal.

I would recommend them to anyone highly.

James White

Glenburn