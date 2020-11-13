PORTLAND — Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish has a long tradition of serving newcomers in need in Portland through a food pantry, clothing drives and many community programs that make it such a welcoming home of faith and support.

The latest initiative? The “Sacred Bakery,” a fundraising program that invites community members to place their orders for different monthly food offerings with all proceeds benefitting the parish’s continuing efforts to make those arriving in Maine feel more comfortable.

“We are so thankful for the support of our mission,” said Kimberly MacDonald, who oversees the ‘Sacred Bakery’ at Sacred Heart Church in Portland. “The proceeds go to supporting our mission of assisting refugees, asylums, immigrants, and those who are marginalized.”





Orders are placed online (https://sacredheartstdominicportland.weshareonline.org/SacredBakery) with customers picking up their purchases at a specified time and in a socially distanced manner. Offerings change each month. In November, the menu includes:

· Portuguese Kale Soup Supper – smoked sausage, carrots, potatoes, beans, kale and tomatoes – 1 quart of soup, 1 bread, 1 dessert – $20

· French Country Soup Supper – gluten and dairy free potato, carrot & leeks – 1 quart of soup, 1 bread, 1 dessert – $20

· Have a Heart Granola – cherry, pecan, coconut with maple syrup & olive oil – $5

Apple Pie Granola – simple, seasonal & delicious – $5

Pumpkin Spice Granola – headed for the holidays with warm & familiar flavors for breakfast – $5

Saint Amos’ Dog Biscuits – peanut butter, oatmeal, whole wheat flour, milk solids – $5

Buttery Biscuits (with soup supper only) – $0.00

Crunchy Cornbread (with soup supper only) – $0.00

Gluten-Free & Paleo Herbed Sweet Potato Muffins (with soup supper only) – $0.00

Browned Butter-Sea salt Rice Krispies Treat (Gluten-Free) (with soup supper only) – $0.00

Espresso Brownies (with soup supper only) – $0.00

Pick up this month is at Guild Hall, part of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on 307 Congress Street in Portland, on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon. In November, the bakery is also offering Christmas wreaths, both decorated and undecorated, for purchase to support the cause. For more information on obtaining a wreath, visit https://sacredheartstdominicportland.weshareonline.org/wreath.

The parish is an indispensable part of the social support network for the Parkside community, the city, and the diocese. Sacred Heart/St. Dominic provides countless community programs, social justice presentations, and workshops for local residents, including Catholic Charities Refugee & Immigration Services. The parish’s food pantry distributes close to 3,000 pounds of food each week.

“This is a welcoming parish where many new immigrants in Portland find a home,” said Bishop Robert Deeley. “The Sacred Heart/St. Dominic parishioners celebrate the beauty of the Gospel and answer the call to share it with others. They are conscious of the worth of each person in the community, and the ways in which they can be of assistance to each other. The parish is a beacon of hope in the midst of the community.”

For more information about the “Sacred Bakery” and other ways in which you can help, call the Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes at 207-773-7746 or email PortlandPeninsula@portlanddiocese.org.