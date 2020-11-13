MANCHESTER — The Home Care & Hospice Alliance of Maine, the trade association representing agencies that serve more than 45,000 clients annually throughout the State, has welcomed new leadership for the 2020-2022 term. Colleen Hilton will serve as president and Daryl Cady will serve as vice president.

“Colleen and Daryl have boots on the ground at two of the most prominent health care organizations in the state,” said Laurie Belden, executive director of the Home Care & Hospice Alliance. “They have nuanced understandings of the needs of home care and hospice here in Maine and the experience to propel our mission to improve the lives of patients and workers particularly during this pandemic. We’re lucky to have them on our team as we navigate through these unprecedented times.”

Hilton of Westbrook has served as senior VP of continuing care and president of Northern Light Home Care & Hospice since 2003. Under her guidance the agency has broadened telehealth initiatives, enhanced hospice services and developed a palliative care service line. In addition to her home care and hospice role she also serves as president for Northern Light’s long-term care facilities. She previously served for four years as vice president of the Home Care & Hospice Alliance Board.





Cady of Scarborough is CEO of Hospice of Southern Maine, where she’s worked to ensure the state-of-the-art center in Scarborough provides quality care to patients and families. Cady has strong financial, clinical and operational acumen and a personal interest in end-of-life care. She has served on the Home Care and Hospice Alliance board for more than ten years and will bring much of her knowledge to the role of vice president.

The Home Care & Hospice Alliance of Maine is an advocacy network for home care and hospice providers. The Alliance supports providers in bringing affordable and high-quality healthcare to patients through collaboration of resources and representation in Washington, D.C. and Augusta. For more information please visit https://homecarealliance.org/ .