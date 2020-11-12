A man burning brush in Auburn was airlifted to Maine Medical Center after setting himself on fire Wednesday, police say.

Richard Freve, 66, of Buckfield, was burning brush at 459 Turner St. when he poured gasoline on the fire, resulting in burns to his upper body, according to Katy England, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office and the Maine Forest Service are currently investigating the fire. Both agencies said that adding accelerants like gasoline to a fire can be “incredibly dangerous.”