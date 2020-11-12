ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer ideas for using local foods in a traditional Thanksgiving dinner from 2 to 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 17.

Topics include cost-effective ways to shop for local foods, food safety tips for handling turkey and leftovers and how to use Maine foods in traditional holiday dinner recipes. Instructors will demonstrate preparing recipes in an interactive format.Registration is required; a $5 donation per session is optional. Register on the program webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/thanksgiving-with-umaine-extension/to receive the link and resources.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty at 207-781-6099 or kate.mccarty@maine.edu.