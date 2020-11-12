ORONO — The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk about how municipalities can collaborate with researchers to improve community development 3–4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23.

Over the past 20 years, Dave Milan has helped municipalities learn how departments can work together to improve community well-being. Milan is director of community development for the town of Orono, and in this role he has also guided University of Maine students in aligning their research projects with the needs of local government, the private sector and community organizations. In this talk, “Unkicking the Can: How Community Development Can Make a Difference Now,” he will share some of the lessons he has learned about how university research can strengthen community development.

After a 26-year career in law enforcement, Milan brought his talents as a criminal investigator and problem-solver to community and economic development. He has served in leadership positions on regional boards and committees including Eastern Maine Development Corporation, Eastern Maine Community College, Hancock County Planning Commission, Bangor Region Development Alliance and the Bangor Target Area Development Corporation.





The talk is free and available via Zoom; registration is required. To register and receive connection information, please see the event webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Ruth Hallsworth at 207-581-3196 or hallsworth@maine.edu.