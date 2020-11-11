Since we began sharing the trail camera photos and videos of BDN readers, we’ve seen a wide assortment of critters. Deer, moose, foxes and bears are among those animals that have stopped by for a closeup.

Today, thanks to Pete Trouant, we’ll add bobcats to the mix. Trouant passed along a pair of cool bobcat shots, including one in which the cat is carrying a squirrel in its mouth.

Squirrel. It’s what’s for dinner.





A bobcat walks past a camp in Down East Maine in this trail camera photo. Credit: Courtesy of Pete Trouant

“These aren’t new but they are favorites. Have just reset the camera a week or so ago after closing camp and so far have just gotten poor pictures of racoons, squirrels, local cats and a fox,” said Trouant, who has a camp on Meddybemps Lake in Down East Maine.

Trouant also sent along a photo of a moose walking past his camp, which I’ve included in this set.

A cow moose ambles past a camp on Meddybemps Lake in this trail camera photo. Credit: Courtesy of Pete Trouant

Thanks to everyone who has been sending along their fantastic photos and videos. If you haven’t seen your submission appear on our site yet, be patient — reader interest in this little project has been overwhelming, and we’re working our way through a substantial pile of photos and videos.

With that said, keep ’em coming. I thank you for that, and I’m sure your fellow readers thank you, too.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.