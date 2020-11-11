We need term limits

It seems another election season is over (I think?) and a new president has been elected. I have seen 13 presidents come and go, some great and some not so great. One thing that I know is all of them were duly elected using our wonderful democratic system that few other countries enjoy.

In a moment of honesty I will admit that I voted for Donald Trump, due to my thinking that he was our best chance for a vibrant economy. I am not dedicated to any party, my votes go to the candidate that I believe will do the best for all people.

The welfare of our society is paramount in my thoughts and hopes for our country. I have fear of our society delving further into the depths of socialism. I also have a fear that our citizenry is bordering on the edge of apathy and a willingness to allow for greater government intervention in our daily lives.





I truly believe that we as Americans have forgotten that our government was created of the people, by the people, and for the people, not to enrich the lives of a certain few by allowing for lifetime employment of those that have promised to represent us. It seems to me that many of our elected representatives have no fear of the people that hired them (we the voters).

I am here to tell our elected officials that the working poor and the real middle class may have different ideas of what best for them and the American way. Term limits have become a necessity.

As I always have, I will support our president, no matter who that is, because they are our president. And they, by the way, are term limited.

Wayne LeVasseur

Bangor

Time to say good game

I am saddened by the loss o f some school sports during the pandemic. Besides exercise, sports teach the importance of teamwork and discipline. Being on a team with a good coach, kids learn sportsmanship. I used to watch my grandsons line up to high five the opposing team saying, ‘Good game, good game,” down the line — even if they were sad because they lost.

The Republican Party needs a class in sportsmanship. With no fraud shown, they scream about a stolen election — but cheer about their fair wins in many states. These claims demean bipartisan, hardworking poll workers and all public servants who work through different administrations. Joe Biden won, the transition needs to begin. Say “good game” and move forward.

Jan Owen

Belfast

Helping young people deal with mental illness

Mental illness is a global issue, one that affects millions. As pivotal as mental illness can be, education and resources in schools are not common. Worldwide, about 970 million people struggle with a form of mental illness. Approximately one in five adolescents struggle with at least one.

Organizations like the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and The Yellow Tulip Project both work towards raising awareness and educating. The Yellow Tulip Project also works towards “smashing the stigma” associated with mental illness and making those who struggle feel like they are not alone.

Being able to reach out and work through it is crucial. Adolescence is one of the most influential stages of their adulthood. If they don’t have the support, understanding and knowledge now, how will it affect them in the future?

Having trained professionals in a school environment for students is an option that can be done sooner rather than later. Educating them on mental illness is a key factor in reducing stigma. The trained professional could work towards educating parents on mental illness and how to support their child. In some cases, a family may not be financially stable to look at other options for their child. This would be the perfect alternative. They should not be alone when dealing with a mental illness.

Andrea Maggs

Orland