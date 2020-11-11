BANGOR — Cross Insurance, a subsidiary of Cross Financial Corp., and one of the largest independent insurance providers in New England, announces the hiring of Timothy (Tim) Moriarity as chief information officer (CIO). He will be based in Bangor.

In this new role, Moriarity is responsible for overseeing IT strategy and heading up the development and delivery of the next generation of digital capabilities and solutions for Cross Insurance Agency.

“We are very excited for Tim to join our team at Cross Insurance. With his invaluable IT management experience and knowledge in multiple industries, we expect Cross to grow and prosper under his leadership,” said Jonathan Cross, president of Cross Insurance.





Moriarity joins Cross with over 20-plus years of professional experience in IT leadership positions in industries including science & technology, healthcare, finance and utilities. Most recently, he served as the senior director of IT operations and administrative applications for The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor where he provided vision and strategy for their information technologies group.

“I’m delighted to join the Cross Insurance team of talented brokers and consultants. What attracted me to Cross is their reputation for client service and industry impact,” said Moriarity. “Cross Insurance is a highly-respected, family-run organization with a long history in Maine and throughout New England.”

Moriarity is an active supporter of community support programs such as United Way where he served as chair and co-chair for the healthcare community cabinet. He currently serves on the boards of both Wellspring and OHI. Moriarity lives in Bangor with his wife Jesse. Together they have three sons.

Since its founding in 1954, Cross Insurance has grown extensively through the acquisition of more than 120 insurance agencies throughout New England. The company now has over 900 employees operating out of offices in Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Cross Insurance has a proud tradition of serving clients, both large and small, with the honesty, fairness, and diligence they deserve.

