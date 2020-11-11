BANGOR — Tis the season to buy local! Plan to do your holiday shopping at small businesses in Downtown Bangor and you’ll help support local culture while also making a tangible impact on the local economy. Many of Bangor’s independent, family-owned retailers and restaurants provide a safe, comfortable and relaxing alternative to the typical holiday shopping hustle and bustle – an opportunity to have fun, reconnect with neighbors, and shop with your values in mind.

The Downtown Bangor Partnership encourages patrons to visit Downtown Bangor for Small Business Saturday every Saturday during the months of November and December. This year local businesses encourage customers to visit Downtown Bangor every Saturday to engage in safe, fun and easy shopping and dining either in person, over the phone, or on one of the many locally owned ecommerce websites.

COVID-19 has had far reaching impact on the local small business community and in an effort to keep their community safe, the Downtown Bangor partnership has forgone single day events in exchange for a safer, more sustainable approach to community engagement.





Shoppers can expect the same superior service, selection and expertise they have come to count on, with the added bonus of CDC recommended safety measures, and added convenience options to suit every consumers lifestyle and comfort level.

For more information, please contact Betsy Lundy, downtown coordinator & cultural liaison for the City of Bangor, at 207-992-4234 or downtown@bangormaine.gov.

The Downtown Bangor Partnership promotes and markets activities that enhance the distinctive identity of Downtown Bangor, encouraging retention and growth of commercial, residential, and cultural life within the Downtown District. For more information on the Downtown Bangor Partnership, visit www.DowntownBangor.com.