The Maine Multicultural Center Community will host “The Power of Story and the Privilege of Listening” over Zoom from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The forum will be presented by Kate Manahan, producer and host of the radio, website and podcast show “New Mainers Speak,” a bi-weekly radio program featuring interviews with people who have lived as immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers from around the world.

Together we will think about how we welcome new people into a community, consider some of the paths that bring people to our local communities and we will take a moment to practice listening. Manahan will also welcome questions and comments.



To register join via Zoom at https://bit/ly/2ESwhre or watch on Facebook Live at www.facebook.ocm/mainemulticulturalcenter.