ORONO — Maine AgrAbility State Coordinator Leilani Carlson of Belgrade received the Achievement Award from the National Association of County Agricultural Agents during the 2020 annual meeting and professional improvement conference Sept. 28–Oct.1. Carlson was one of several honorees representing the top 1 percent of the membership selected by their peers and the director of Cooperative Extension.

As the statewide coordinator for Maine AgrAbility since 2012, Carlson has grown the program by conducting outreach and education through participation in over 75 agriculture-related and nonagricultural-related events annually, working directly with more than 100 farm families and sharing technical assistance to over 900 clients, reaching all 16 counties in Maine.

Maine AgrAbility is dedicated to helping Maine farmers, fishermen and forest workers overcome disabilities, injuries or other barriers so they can continue to work safely and productively.





Maine AgrAbility is a nonprofit collaboration of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Alpha One, and part of a nationwide network of United States Department of Agriculture programs begun through the 1990 Farm Bill. For more information, contact Maine AgrAbility at 207-944-1533, 800-287-1478 (in Maine) or maine.agrability@maine.edu.