AUGUSTA, Maine — A state agency charged with providing legal defense to indigent Mainers does not effectively communicate how attorneys should bill for work and cannot effectively monitor billing or performance, according to a watchdog report released Monday.

Maine is the only state without a public defender’s office and set up the Commission for Indigent and Legal Services in 2009 to contract services to a roster of private attorneys. The agency has long been assailed as an underfunded patchwork. That notion was amplified by a report last year from the Sixth Amendment Center finding potential overbilling and conflicts of interest.

The overbilling concerns may have been “overstated” at the time, according to the report from the Legislature’s Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability, but it noted that attorneys billing for large numbers of hours is an issue and that the commission struggles to identify when it happens.





One major challenge stems from a lack of communication in how attorneys are supposed to bill for their services. The watchdog found rules outlining bill procedures were “sparse” and “not in written form.” Standards may not be communicated to attorneys who may not know what kind of reporting is expected or what expenses are covered, the report found.

That means oversight falls heavily upon the commission’s small staff to ensure the billing accuracy of the billing. Compounding the challenge is “unreliable and potentially misleading” data stemming from inconsistencies in how attorneys bill. Those issues may generate overbilling “false alarms,” but the report said data collection is flawed.

The watchdog agency also found the agency is inconsistent in how it audits its finances, is understaffed and does not use its current staff effectively, ultimately preventing it from fulfilling its statutory purpose.

The findings are likely to strengthen ongoing calls for reform and better funding of the commission, including raising fees paid to attorneys from $60 hourly with some exceptions. Those discussions will come as the state faces a projected $1.4 billion shortfall over the next three years and as the commission’s executive director, John Pelletier, plans to step down.

The report did not delve into whether all of this has led to inadequate defense for the poor. An investigation by the Maine Monitor and ProPublica found several attorneys on the commission’s roster have been disciplined for misconduct and that one client was harassed by her attorney. But the watchdog noted the commission has no formal mechanism to measure attorney performance.