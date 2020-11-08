Some of Maine’s Congressional delegation have issued statements about the wins of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, congratulated them Saturday on Twitter, saying, “But we must remember that they cannot solve our problems and bridge our divisions alone; we must all come together and put the country first.”

Both Biden and Harris in speeches Saturday night stressed bringing a deeply divided country together.





Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, congratulated the pair for winning the most votes of any candidates in U.S. history, saying their victory “is a triumph for democracy and decency.”

She said in a statement that she looks forward to working with the Biden administration on pressing issues including bringing direct relief to communities, jump-starting the economy, centering on science to fight the novel coronavirus and the climate crisis, improving the health care system and making the food system more sustainable.

“I know that President-elect Biden cares deeply about the priorities that matter most to Americans,” she said.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who was re-elected to a fifth term by a wide margin after a contentious race, has not yet responded to requests for comment. Republicans in general have been quiet. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is an exception, telling CNN Sunday Morning, “We get behind the new president and wish him the very best and I send our congratulations and will keep this president, like the last president, in our prayers.”

President Donald Trump has vowed to continue to fight the outcome in court starting Monday, and has not yet delivered a concession speech. Although that is not required, it has been part of the presidential transition historically.

“The voters have spoken and Joe Biden is our President-elect,” Pingree said. “It’s a decisive victory.”

Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, said, “The president has the right to request recounts or to challenge the results in the courts, but any efforts will be unlikely to change that outcome.”

Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin told CBS News that the losing candidate this year has “a greater responsibility than any nominee in modern history to help heal the nation, or at least try.”

“This is the final responsibility that they have to bear,” Kearns Goodwin said.

In her statement congratulating Biden and Harris, Gov. Janet Mills said, “Let us remember that we are not simply Republicans or Democrats or Greens or Independents; we are Americans, united by our sacred freedoms and liberties and bonded by the desire to craft a more perfect union for our children and grandchildren. It is difficult but worthwhile work. Let us get to doing it.”