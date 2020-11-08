Americans nationwide gathered on Saturday as most major news outlets announced Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the winners in this year’s presidential race. It followed more than four days of ballot counting in several swing states with legal challenges from the Trump campaign expected to come.

Decision Desk HQ, the Bangor Daily News’ election partner, projected Biden and Harris the victors on Friday.

Here’s how supporters from both sides reacted to Biden’s victory on Saturday — from Portland, Maine to Phoenix, Arizona.





Portland, Maine

A boy sticks his head out of a car in downtown Portland to celebrate Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Clockwise from left: Hundreds of people gather in Portland’s Monument Square on Saturday afternoon to celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ presumed presidential victory; A man and woman wave signs from a car on Congress Street in Portland on Saturday afternoon after Biden and Harris were named victors in the presidential race by most news outlets; Women dance and sing in Portland’s Monument Square; A man on a skateboard hands out high fives while passing a crowd of people; Hundreds of celebrating cars parade up and down Congress Street. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

A carload of people celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ unofficial presidential victory on Congress Street in Portland on Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of cars paraded, honking horns and waving signs. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Boston

Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden celebrate as supporters of President Donald Trump protest the results of the election in front of the Statehouse, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Boston. Credit: Michael Dwyer / AP

Clockwise from left: People celebrate after former Vice President was announced as the winner over President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Boston; People celebrate after Biden was announced as the winner; A supporter of President-elect Joe Biden, left, holds a rainbow flag in front of supporters of Trump outside the Statehouse, Saturday. Credit: Michael Dwyer / AP

Supporters of President Donald Trump hold a bible as they protest against the election result, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Boston. Credit: Michael Dwyer / AP

Scranton, Pennsylvania

Clockwise from left: Joe Biden supporters dance alongside passing cars as they celebrate in front of Biden’s childhood home in Scranton, Pa., on Saturday, after news outlets named Biden as the president-elect; Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden gather and cheer in front of the home; Supporters of Biden gather and cheer on North Washington Avenue. Credit: Tim Tai/ The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP and Jake Danna Stevens / The Times-Tribune via AP

President-elect Joe Biden’s supporters gather in front of his childhood home in Scranton, Pa., on Saturday. Credit: Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP

Atlanta

Clockwise from top: Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris celebrate election results in East Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday; Angie Whitworth Pace, front left, and Shannon Byrne, with Nope sign, front right, celebrate; Supporters celebrate in Decatur, Ga. Credit: Jenni Girtman / Atlanta Journal – Constitution via AP

Phoenix

Elizabeth Taylor, from Phoenix, holds up a cross as she sits in a tree to get a better look at the crowd and speakers as she joins supporters of President Donald Trump at a rally outside the Arizona state capitol Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Phoenix. Credit: Ross D. Franklin / AP

A supporter of President Donald Trump shouts at a rally outside the Arizona state capitol Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Phoenix. Credit: Ross D. Franklin / AP

Clockwise from left: Marilyn Szabo, right, from Phoenix and a supporter of President-elect Joe Biden, talks with supporters of President Donald Trump at a rally outside the Arizona state capitol Saturday; A supporter of Trump leaves the rally; Supporters of Trump rally outside the capitol. Credit: Ross D. Franklin / AP

Orlando and Miami, Florida

President-elect Joe Biden supporters take to the streets around Lake Eola after he was called the winner, Saturday. Credit: Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP

People celebrate the victory of President-elect Joe Biden, Saturday in Miami. Credit: Marta Lavandier / AP

Wilmington, Delaware

Clockwise from left: The scene is set for President-elect Joe Biden to speak in Wilmington, Del., Saturday; Children wave American flags before the event with Biden; Confetti rests on a vehicle after President-elect Joe Biden spoke on Saturday; President-elect Joe Biden and members of his family along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and members of her family stand on stage. Credit: Andrew Harnick/ AP and Tasos Katopodis / Pool via AP

Morgan Montgomery, left, and Serena Davis hug after Montgomery proposed to her after Joe Biden became President-elect of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Wilmington, Del. Credit: Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP

Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden congregate in a parking lot near the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. Credit: Andrew Harnick / AP

Washington D.C.

A supporter of President Donald Trump waves a flag near the Washington Monument, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. Credit: Patrick Semansky/ AP

People gather along 16th street in front of the White House to celebrate the presidential race being called in favor of President-elect Joe Biden over President Donald Trump, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/ AP

Supporters of President Donald Trump carry flags and signs as they parade past the Capitol in Washington after news that President-elect Joe Biden had defeated the incumbent in the race for the White House, in Washington, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Credit: J. Scott Applewhite / AP

People react to a victory speech by President-elect Joe Biden, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. Credit: Jacquelyn Martin / AP