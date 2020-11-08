Americans nationwide gathered on Saturday as most major news outlets announced Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the winners in this year’s presidential race. It followed more than four days of ballot counting in several swing states with legal challenges from the Trump campaign expected to come.
Decision Desk HQ, the Bangor Daily News’ election partner, projected Biden and Harris the victors on Friday.
Here’s how supporters from both sides reacted to Biden’s victory on Saturday — from Portland, Maine to Phoenix, Arizona.
Portland, Maine
Clockwise from left: Hundreds of people gather in Portland’s Monument Square on Saturday afternoon to celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ presumed presidential victory; A man and woman wave signs from a car on Congress Street in Portland on Saturday afternoon after Biden and Harris were named victors in the presidential race by most news outlets; Women dance and sing in Portland’s Monument Square; A man on a skateboard hands out high fives while passing a crowd of people; Hundreds of celebrating cars parade up and down Congress Street. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN
Boston
Clockwise from left: People celebrate after former Vice President was announced as the winner over President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Boston; People celebrate after Biden was announced as the winner; A supporter of President-elect Joe Biden, left, holds a rainbow flag in front of supporters of Trump outside the Statehouse, Saturday. Credit: Michael Dwyer / AP
Scranton, Pennsylvania
Clockwise from left: Joe Biden supporters dance alongside passing cars as they celebrate in front of Biden’s childhood home in Scranton, Pa., on Saturday, after news outlets named Biden as the president-elect; Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden gather and cheer in front of the home; Supporters of Biden gather and cheer on North Washington Avenue. Credit: Tim Tai/ The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP and Jake Danna Stevens / The Times-Tribune via AP
Atlanta
Clockwise from top: Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris celebrate election results in East Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday; Angie Whitworth Pace, front left, and Shannon Byrne, with Nope sign, front right, celebrate; Supporters celebrate in Decatur, Ga. Credit: Jenni Girtman / Atlanta Journal – Constitution via AP
Phoenix
Clockwise from left: Marilyn Szabo, right, from Phoenix and a supporter of President-elect Joe Biden, talks with supporters of President Donald Trump at a rally outside the Arizona state capitol Saturday; A supporter of Trump leaves the rally; Supporters of Trump rally outside the capitol. Credit: Ross D. Franklin / AP
Orlando and Miami, Florida
Wilmington, Delaware
Clockwise from left: The scene is set for President-elect Joe Biden to speak in Wilmington, Del., Saturday; Children wave American flags before the event with Biden; Confetti rests on a vehicle after President-elect Joe Biden spoke on Saturday; President-elect Joe Biden and members of his family along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and members of her family stand on stage. Credit: Andrew Harnick/ AP and Tasos Katopodis / Pool via AP
Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden congregate in a parking lot near the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. Credit: Andrew Harnick / AP
Washington D.C.
Supporters of President Donald Trump carry flags and signs as they parade past the Capitol in Washington after news that President-elect Joe Biden had defeated the incumbent in the race for the White House, in Washington, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Credit: J. Scott Applewhite / AP
