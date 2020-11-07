Do you ever wonder if animals know that the trail cam you put in the woods is not “natural,” and might be worth some extra attention?

Today’s BDN trail camera photos, submitted by Bob D. of Kennebec County, ought to end that debate in a hurry.

Yes, there are plenty of animals that wander past trail cameras without a care in the world. And then there are plenty that are just a bit more tuned into their natural surroundings. Or something like that.





The deer that stopped by Bob’s trail camera back in May certainly seems to know that something’s not right. In one shot, you can see just the ears of the curious critter standing just inches from the camera.

Then, you see a single eye staring at the camera. And finally, there’s nothing but a big ol’ deer tongue extending toward the lens, as the deer seems to be giving the cam a taste.

Credit: Courtesy of Bob D.

Many hunters will tell you how important scent control is — because deer have such great senses of smell, it only takes a bit of breeze in the wrong direction to let a deer know you’re there, and give it the advantage it needs.

These photos seem to illustrate that, as the deer clearly knows that there’s something attached to the tree that needs a closer look, another sniff, and a big lick.

Thanks to Bob for sending the shots along.

