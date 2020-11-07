Presented by the Thomas Agency, the ninth annual WinterKids License to Chill VIRTUAL Edition kicked off Friday, Nov. 6 with a silent auction and ends with a live event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.

With the ongoing pandemic, WinterKids has adapted their signature winter kick-off event, traditionally held in person at Portland House of Music. This year, the silent auction will be online for two weeks leading up to an exclusive online event.

“WinterKids has always been creative and thought ‘outside of the box.’ The pandemic has produced challenges, but also offered unique opportunities. We are thrilled to offer this online, family-friendly event to our friends and supporters” says Julie Mulkern, executive director at WinterKids.





With over 100 amazing silent auction items to bid on, there is something great for everyone’s early holiday shopping list. Items include restaurant gift cards, glamping, overnight hotel stays, house cleaning, jewelry, winter gear and more. Items release online in three waves over the next two weeks. You can register for free online at WinterKids.org to participate in the silent auction.

You can also purchase tickets to the exclusive Nov. 19 live event online at WinterKids.org. Featuring The Ghost of Paul Revere, Mallett Brothers Band, Lyle Devinsky and Maine’s Funniest Mom, Karen Morgan, this is a “can’t miss” Maine event!

To wrap up the evening, The Coast 93.1’s Blake Hayes will host a live auction. For just $20 per person, you can participate in this live event from the comfort of your home. There is an option to add a goody bag on to your ticket price, which includes drinks from Allagash Brewing and Maine Craft Distilling, and a large pizza from Portland Pie Co.!

License to Chill event sponsors include: The Thomas Agency, Acadia Insurance, Kittery Trading Post, PTC, Smith & Wilkinson, Chalmer’s Insurance, Revision Energy, The Swanson Group, Mbrace Orthodonics, Patriot Subaru, Southern Maine Pediatric Dentistry, Allagash Brewing, Maine Craft Distilling, and Portland Pie Co.

WinterKids is the nonprofit organization that helps children develop healthy lifelong habits through education and fun, outdoor winter activity. The organization delivers innovative outdoor programs for families, schools, and communities. WinterKids’ Major Community Sponsor is Hannaford. WinterKids’ Supporting Sponsors are Agren, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, L.L.Bean, Portland Glass and WEX. Learn more at WinterKids.org.