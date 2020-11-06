The Boston Red Sox have rehired Alex Cora as manager almost 10 months after letting him go.

Cora beat out Phillies director of integrative baseball performance Sam Fuld, Marlins bench coach James Rowson, Pirates bench coach Don Kelly and Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza. Cora and Fuld were believed to be the two finalists.

The 45-year-old native of Puerto Rico served a season-long suspension in 2020 for his involvement in the Astros’ sign-stealing scheme. The Red Sox weren’t able to speak with Cora until after the World Series ended.





Cora led Boston to a combined 192-132 record (.593 winning percentage) in 2018-19. He managed the Red Sox to a franchise-regular-season record 108 wins in 2018 and their fourth World Series title since 2004. Boston went 11-3 in the ’18 postseason.

But the Red Sox let Cora go Jan. 14, 2020, for his involvement in Houston’s scandal. MLB concluded in its Astros investigation report that Cora, as Houston’s bench coach in 2017, played a central role in the electronic sign stealing scheme.

MLB also was in the middle of investigating the 2018 Red Sox for decoding signs illegally when Boston let Cora go. MLB released its report on the 2018 Red Sox in April and determined Cora had no involvement.

Ron Roenicke, who served as Cora’s bench coach in 2018-19, managed the 2020 Red Sox to a 24-36 record. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom moved on from Roenicke on Sept. 27, the final day of the regular season.

Bloom also announced Oct. 12 that he would not renew the contracts of bench coach Jerry Narron and bullpen coach Craig Bjornson. The rest of the coaching staff was invited to return.

Story by Christopher Smith, MassLive.com.