Modern trail cameras come with all kinds of features that would have seemed like magic just a couple decades ago. A few years ago I remember reading about a hunter in the midwest who received a trail cam image on his cell phone, showing a monster buck in his regular hunting area. The hunter was out of state on business, but he cut his trip short, drove home and shot the deer the next day.

I haven’t invested in cameras that beam the photos to my phone automatically — I suppose it’s just a matter of time before I do — but I also recognize the fact that I’m only tapping into a portion of the capabilities of the lower-tech cameras I own.

For instance, when setting up my cameras, I’ve always opted for the “photo” setting. Not the three-photo burst. Just a single photo. Period.





Then I asked for BDN readers to send us in their trail camera photos and videos, and I realized what I’d been missing out on. The videos that some people have sent in are pretty spectacular.

Today’s submission comes from my sister, Lori Urquhart. She passed along a great video of a young moose splashing around in a shallow pond, figuring that our readers might get as big a kick out of it as she did.

I think she’s right.

And after watching so many great videos, I’ve rethought my own trail camera practices. The one I’m hoping to head out to check today has been set on “video” mode for the past week. Here’s hoping I end up with some footage worth sharing here.

