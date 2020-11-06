ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a multidisciplinary online workshop about starting a food business in Maine from 9 a.m.–noon on Friday, Nov. 20.

“Recipe to Market” is intended for entrepreneurs, farmers and others interested in starting a home-based specialty food business with products such as jams and jellies, fermented foods, dry mixes and candies, baked goods and confections. Topics include an overview of the specialty food industry and product development process, licensing and regulations, business basics and food safety.

Instructors include UMaine Extension professor emeritus Louis Bassano, Extension business and economics specialist and professor of economics Jim McConnon, and Extension food science specialist and associate professor of food science Beth Calder, who also directs UMaine Food Testing Services. Extension wild blueberry specialist and assistant professor of horticulture Lily Calderwood will facilitate.





The fee is $25; financial assistance is available. Registration is required on the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Theresa Tilton at theresa.tilton@maine.edu or 207-942-7396 or 800-287-1485 (Maine only).