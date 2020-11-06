SULLIVAN — At 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16 Nickerson & O’Day, Inc., contractor for the Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus, will perform a groundbreaking ceremony with several speakers including Michael Eastman, superintendent of RSU 24; Roy Gott, board chair of RSU 24; and Karl Ward, president and CEO of Nickerson & O’Day, Inc.

This job is a $35 million, 107,000-square foot learning campus for the Sumner High School that will be fully occupied in fall 2022. Staff, architect, contractor and six students will be present and help with the breaking of ground at 2456 US-1.